Sliders in Castle Rock
Castle Rock restaurants that serve sliders
More about Passport Burger
Passport Burger
1065 Park Street, Castle Rock
|Kids Meat and Cheese Sliders
|$7.00
Two beef sliders topped with cheese, served with a. bag of chips
|American Sliders
|$10.00
2 beef slider patties with American cheese, bacon, lettuce, pickle, and our signature passport sauce, served with a bag of chips.
More about Garlic and Spice Kitchen
Garlic and Spice Kitchen
221 Perry St., Castle Rock
|Cheddar Biscuit Brisket Slider
|$13.00
Slow-smoked brisket, pickled red onion, aioli, & cherry pepper jam on fresh cheddar briskets, served with slaw & artichoke dip and chips.
More about IC Brewhouse - Castle Rock
IC Brewhouse - Castle Rock
2355 Mercantile St Suite #102, Castle Rock
|Sliders
|$12.95
cheeseburger, pulled pork, or buffalo chicken