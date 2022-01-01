Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sliders in Castle Rock

Castle Rock restaurants that serve sliders

Passport Burger image

 

Passport Burger

1065 Park Street, Castle Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Meat and Cheese Sliders$7.00
Two beef sliders topped with cheese, served with a. bag of chips
American Sliders$10.00
2 beef slider patties with American cheese, bacon, lettuce, pickle, and our signature passport sauce, served with a bag of chips.
More about Passport Burger
Garlic and Spice Kitchen image

 

Garlic and Spice Kitchen

221 Perry St., Castle Rock

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheddar Biscuit Brisket Slider$13.00
Slow-smoked brisket, pickled red onion, aioli, & cherry pepper jam on fresh cheddar briskets, served with slaw & artichoke dip and chips.
More about Garlic and Spice Kitchen
4a26f39f-4d14-4cb2-811e-21685a916322 image

 

IC Brewhouse - Castle Rock

2355 Mercantile St Suite #102, Castle Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sliders$12.95
cheeseburger, pulled pork, or buffalo chicken
More about IC Brewhouse - Castle Rock
Crush Wine Bar image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Crush Wine Bar

3911 Ambrosia Street, Castle Rock

Avg 4.8 (458 reviews)
Bacon Jam Sliders$9.00
Two all-beef sliders, served on locally made Brioche buns, topped with Maple-Bourbon-Bacon jam + sharp cheddar
More about Crush Wine Bar

