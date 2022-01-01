Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in Castle Rock

Go
Castle Rock restaurants
Toast

Castle Rock restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

The Office Co. Bar & Kitchen image

 

The Office Co. Bar & Kitchen

230 Third Street, Castle Rock

No reviews yet
Takeout
Basket Sweet Potato Fries$7.00
More about The Office Co. Bar & Kitchen
Wild Blue Yonder Brewing Co image

 

Wild Blue Yonder Brewing Co

519 N Wilcox St, Castle Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$6.50
Classic sweet potato fries served with your choice of 1 dipping sauce. Spicy Mustard, Ranch, Bleu Cheese, Roasted Garlic and Lemon aioli, Roasted Garlic & Chipotle aioli, Habanero-Mango aioli, Buffalo, BBQ, Chipotle BBQ, Honey Mustard, Asian Bamboo. Extra dipping sauces $.50/each.
More about Wild Blue Yonder Brewing Co

Browse other tasty dishes in Castle Rock

Turkey Clubs

Mussels

Shrimp Tacos

French Fries

Chicken Sandwiches

Mozzarella Sticks

Crispy Chicken

Fish And Chips

Map

More near Castle Rock to explore

Denver

Avg 4.4 (538 restaurants)

Aurora

Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)

Littleton

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Golden

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Parker

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Lone Tree

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Morrison

No reviews yet

Wheat Ridge

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Denver

Avg 4.4 (538 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (123 restaurants)

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (96 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Pueblo

Avg 3.8 (9 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston