Sweet potato fries in Castle Rock

Classic sweet potato fries served with your choice of 1 dipping sauce. Spicy Mustard, Ranch, Bleu Cheese, Roasted Garlic and Lemon aioli, Roasted Garlic & Chipotle aioli, Habanero-Mango aioli, Buffalo, BBQ, Chipotle BBQ, Honey Mustard, Asian Bamboo. Extra dipping sauces $.50/each.

