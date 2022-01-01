Sweet potato fries in Castle Rock
Castle Rock restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
More about The Office Co. Bar & Kitchen
The Office Co. Bar & Kitchen
230 Third Street, Castle Rock
|Basket Sweet Potato Fries
|$7.00
More about Wild Blue Yonder Brewing Co
Wild Blue Yonder Brewing Co
519 N Wilcox St, Castle Rock
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$6.50
Classic sweet potato fries served with your choice of 1 dipping sauce. Spicy Mustard, Ranch, Bleu Cheese, Roasted Garlic and Lemon aioli, Roasted Garlic & Chipotle aioli, Habanero-Mango aioli, Buffalo, BBQ, Chipotle BBQ, Honey Mustard, Asian Bamboo. Extra dipping sauces $.50/each.