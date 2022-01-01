Go
Castle Street Kitchen is a casual dining restaurant that features a distinctive menu of American style food with a unique twist. Just minutes away from downtown Wilmington, Castle Street Kitchen offers a cozy and welcoming environment with a dog friendly patio. Patrons can look forward to top notch service from a passionate, interactive, and knowledgeable staff. Our mission is to provide a memorable experience for our customers with perfectly crafted plates and superb beverages. A kitchen is where emotional connections are made and meaningful conversations occur. It truly is a place where we all come together. At CSK, we plan to partner with members of our community to make this place feel like your kind of kitchen. We want this to be an inclusive space where all are welcome.

509 Castle Street

Popular Items

BLT & E Salad$13.25
Mixed greens, bacon bits, diced tomatoes, white cheddar, croutons, hard boiled eggs & avocado
Street Corn Dip$9.75
Roasted corn, mixed cheeses, jalapeños, spices, chipotle peppers. Served hot with fresh tortilla chips
Loaded Fries$11.50
Sweet potato fries, melted goat cheese, toasted pistachios, hot honey
Jessie Rae$13.50
Mixed greens, roasted & chilled sweet potatoes, goat cheese, pistachios, dried blueberries
Bagelicous$8.50
Everything bagel, over easy egg, asiago cheese, turkey bacon, avocado & spicy maple
Soup$6.00
Soup flavor subject to change anytime
Chips & Guac$9.00
House made guacamole & tomatillo salsa with fresh tortilla chips
Seared Ahi Salad$17.75
Seared Ahi tuna, carrots, cucumbers, red peppers, avocado, mixed greens. with lemon ginger vinaigrette
Side House salad$4.00
Mixed greens, pecans, tomatoes, croutons, white cheddar, cucumbers
Heirloom BLT$10.50
Crispy bacon, sliced heirloom tomatoes, mixed greens, whited cheddar & black pepper aioli on our biscuit "bread"
Location

509 Castle Street

Wilmington NC

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
