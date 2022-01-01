Castrillos Pizza of Zonelson
We are located where the Becker's Bakery was for over 50 years
2543 Lebanon Pike
Popular Items
Location
2543 Lebanon Pike
Nashville TN
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Nectar Urban Cantina
Fresh-Healthy-Happy
Troll House Cottage
Local Curiosities and Fare
Sunflower Bakehouse
Come in and enjoy!
Tennfold
Welcome to the Fold!