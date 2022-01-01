Go
Castrillos Pizza of Zonelson

We are located where the Becker's Bakery was for over 50 years

2543 Lebanon Pike

Popular Items

House Salad$4.95
Fresh iceberg lettuce topped with bell peppers, red onion, black olives, banana peppers, tomato and cheese
16'' Ex Lrg Chz$16.95
12'' Medium Cheese$11.45
14'' Kitchen Sink Supreme$18.95
Pepperoni, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Red Onion, Black Olives, Sausage, Beef
14'' Large Cheese$12.95
10 Piece Wings$8.45
Sm. Calzone - build your own$9.45
5 Piece Wings$4.45
6'' Personal Cheese$6.95
Cheese Bread$5.95
comes with 1 marinara
Location

Nashville TN

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
