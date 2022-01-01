Castro Valley restaurants you'll love
Castro Valley's top cuisines
Must-try Castro Valley restaurants
More about Don Jose's Mexican Restaurant
Don Jose's Mexican Restaurant
3430 Village Dr, Castro Valley
|Popular items
|Nachos
|$10.50
Jack cheese, frijoles, sour cream, guacamole, diced tomato, and green onion.
|Guacamole
|$10.00
Avocado, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, jack cheese.
|BOWL Tortilla Soup
|$8.50
Served with diced tomato, green onion, tortilla strips diced avocado and Jack cheese.
More about Denica's Real Food Kitchen
Denica's Real Food Kitchen
2723 Castro Valley Blvd, Castro Valley
|Popular items
|Epic Chicken and Waffle
|$19.00
epic fried chicken, belgian waffle, spicy syrup
|Snickerdoodle Cookie
|$3.75
not an ordinary snickerdoodle, cinnamon sugar coated and the best you'll ever have
|Kalua Pork Hash
|$20.00
kalua pork potato hash, Wailuku sauce, two eggs, crispy shallots, toast
More about Portales Taqueria
Portales Taqueria
3153 Castro Valley Blvd, Castro Valley
|Popular items
|Super Burrito
|$9.99
Cheese, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, hot sauce, rice and beans.
|Regular Burrito
|$8.49
Onion, cilantro, rice, beans, hot sauce.
|Taco
|$2.50
Onion. Cilantro, hot sauce.
More about The Bay House Cakery
The Bay House Cakery
2723 CASTRO VALLEY BLVD, Castro Valley
|Popular items
|Guava Jam Filled Malasada Donuts
Tropical Guava Jam
|Vanilla Bean Cream Filled Malasadas
Vanilla Bean speckled Creme Patissiere, simply delicious
|Random Assorted Dozen
|$48.00
For those of you who like a surprise! This is our special assortment of featured flavors, special requests not guaranteed.
More about Rigatoni's Castro Valley
Rigatoni's Castro Valley
20680 Rustic Drive, Castro Valley