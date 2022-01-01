Castro Valley restaurants you'll love

Go
Castro Valley restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Castro Valley

Castro Valley's top cuisines

Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cake
Bakeries
Scroll right

Must-try Castro Valley restaurants

Don Jose's Mexican Restaurant image

 

Don Jose's Mexican Restaurant

3430 Village Dr, Castro Valley

Avg 4 (187 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Nachos$10.50
Jack cheese, frijoles, sour cream, guacamole, diced tomato, and green onion.
Guacamole$10.00
Avocado, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, jack cheese.
BOWL Tortilla Soup$8.50
Served with diced tomato, green onion, tortilla strips diced avocado and Jack cheese.
More about Don Jose's Mexican Restaurant
Denica's Real Food Kitchen image

 

Denica's Real Food Kitchen

2723 Castro Valley Blvd, Castro Valley

Avg 4 (894 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Epic Chicken and Waffle$19.00
epic fried chicken, belgian waffle, spicy syrup
Snickerdoodle Cookie$3.75
not an ordinary snickerdoodle, cinnamon sugar coated and the best you'll ever have
Kalua Pork Hash$20.00
kalua pork potato hash, Wailuku sauce, two eggs, crispy shallots, toast
More about Denica's Real Food Kitchen
Portales Taqueria image

 

Portales Taqueria

3153 Castro Valley Blvd, Castro Valley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Super Burrito$9.99
Cheese, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, hot sauce, rice and beans.
Regular Burrito$8.49
Onion, cilantro, rice, beans, hot sauce.
Taco$2.50
Onion. Cilantro, hot sauce.
More about Portales Taqueria
The Bay House Cakery image

 

The Bay House Cakery

2723 CASTRO VALLEY BLVD, Castro Valley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Guava Jam Filled Malasada Donuts
Tropical Guava Jam
Vanilla Bean Cream Filled Malasadas
Vanilla Bean speckled Creme Patissiere, simply delicious
Random Assorted Dozen$48.00
For those of you who like a surprise! This is our special assortment of featured flavors, special requests not guaranteed.
More about The Bay House Cakery
Restaurant banner

 

Rigatoni's Castro Valley

20680 Rustic Drive, Castro Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Rigatoni's Castro Valley

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Castro Valley

Burritos

Super Burritos

Map

More near Castro Valley to explore

Oakland

Avg 4.4 (96 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Pleasanton

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

San Ramon

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

San Leandro

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Hayward

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Dublin

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Alameda

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston