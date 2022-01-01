Burritos in Castro Valley
Castro Valley restaurants that serve burritos
More about Don Jose's Mexican Restaurant
Don Jose's Mexican Restaurant
3430 Village Dr, Castro Valley
|Super Burrito
|$13.50
Served in a flour tortilla stuffed with chicken or ground beef, Jack cheese, arroz, frijoles, and ranchera sauce. Sour cream and guacamole served on the side.
More about Denica's Real Food Kitchen
Denica's Real Food Kitchen
2723 Castro Valley Blvd, Castro Valley
|Original Burrito
|$13.00
eggs, potatoes, cheddar, ham, salsa
|Beniko Burrito
|$14.00
eggs, bacon, ham, pork sausage, cheddar, potatoes
|Chorizo Burrito
|$13.00
eggs, potatoes, monterey jack, chorizo, salsa