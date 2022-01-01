Burritos in Castro Valley

Go
Castro Valley restaurants
Toast

Castro Valley restaurants that serve burritos

Don Jose's Mexican Restaurant image

 

Don Jose's Mexican Restaurant

3430 Village Dr, Castro Valley

Avg 4 (187 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Super Burrito$13.50
Served in a flour tortilla stuffed with chicken or ground beef, Jack cheese, arroz, frijoles, and ranchera sauce. Sour cream and guacamole served on the side.
More about Don Jose's Mexican Restaurant
Original Burrito image

 

Denica's Real Food Kitchen

2723 Castro Valley Blvd, Castro Valley

Avg 4 (894 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Original Burrito$13.00
eggs, potatoes, cheddar, ham, salsa
Beniko Burrito$14.00
eggs, bacon, ham, pork sausage, cheddar, potatoes
Chorizo Burrito$13.00
eggs, potatoes, monterey jack, chorizo, salsa
More about Denica's Real Food Kitchen
Portales Taqueria image

 

Portales Taqueria

3153 Castro Valley Blvd, Castro Valley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Regular Burrito$8.49
Onion, cilantro, rice, beans, hot sauce.
Bean Cheese Burrito$4.09
Super Burrito$9.99
Cheese, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, hot sauce, rice and beans.
More about Portales Taqueria

Browse other tasty dishes in Castro Valley

Super Burritos

Map

More near Castro Valley to explore

Oakland

Avg 4.4 (96 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Pleasanton

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

San Ramon

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

San Leandro

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Hayward

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Dublin

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Alameda

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston