Carrot cake in Castro Valley
Castro Valley restaurants that serve carrot cake
More about Rigatoni's Castro Valley
Rigatoni's Castro Valley
20680 Rustic Drive, Castro Valley
|Carrot Cake
|$5.00
More about The Bay House Cakery
The Bay House Cakery
2723 CASTRO VALLEY BLVD, Castro Valley
|Carrot Cake
|$38.00
2 layer Spiced Carrot Cake with toasted Nuts + Tangy Cream Cheese Frosting + Topped with Flowers, Nuts and Raisins
6" // 2 layer // serves 1-8
(You'll want to eat the whole damn thing!)
|Carrot Cake Slice
|$7.00
Spiced Carrot Cake with Toasted Walnuts & Raisins + Tangy Cream Cheese Frosting + Topped with Flowers, Nuts and Raisins