Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carrot cake in Castro Valley

Go
Castro Valley restaurants
Toast

Castro Valley restaurants that serve carrot cake

Consumer pic

 

Rigatoni's Castro Valley

20680 Rustic Drive, Castro Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Cake$5.00
More about Rigatoni's Castro Valley
The Bay House Cakery image

 

The Bay House Cakery

2723 CASTRO VALLEY BLVD, Castro Valley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake$38.00
2 layer Spiced Carrot Cake with toasted Nuts + Tangy Cream Cheese Frosting + Topped with Flowers, Nuts and Raisins
6" // 2 layer // serves 1-8
(You'll want to eat the whole damn thing!)
Carrot Cake Slice$7.00
Spiced Carrot Cake with Toasted Walnuts & Raisins + Tangy Cream Cheese Frosting + Topped with Flowers, Nuts and Raisins
More about The Bay House Cakery

Browse other tasty dishes in Castro Valley

Nachos

Flautas

Burritos

Enchiladas

Tortilla Soup

Cookies

Huevos Rancheros

Chilaquiles

Map

More near Castro Valley to explore

Oakland

Avg 4.4 (122 restaurants)

Pleasanton

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

San Leandro

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

San Ramon

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Hayward

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Dublin

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Alameda

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (514 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (159 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (335 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (507 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston