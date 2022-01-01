Chocolate cake in Castro Valley
Castro Valley restaurants that serve chocolate cake
More about Rigatoni's Restaurant
Rigatoni's Restaurant
20680 Rustic Drive, Castro Valley
|Chocolate Cake
|$5.00
More about The Bay House Cakery - Customers are responsible for picking up their pre paid order on the date specified, orders will not be saved for next day *no exceptions*
The Bay House Cakery - Customers are responsible for picking up their pre paid order on the date specified, orders will not be saved for next day *no exceptions*
2723 CASTRO VALLEY BLVD, Castro Valley
|Chocolate Stout HoHo Cake
|$28.00
Chocolate Stout Cake filled with Whipped Vanilla Cream + Topped with Chocolate Ganache
4" // 1 layer // serves 4