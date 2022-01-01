Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Castro Valley

Castro Valley restaurants
Castro Valley restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Rigatoni's Restaurant

20680 Rustic Drive, Castro Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Cake$5.00
More about Rigatoni's Restaurant
The Bay House Cakery - Customers are responsible for picking up their pre paid order on the date specified, orders will not be saved for next day *no exceptions*

2723 CASTRO VALLEY BLVD, Castro Valley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Stout HoHo Cake$28.00
Chocolate Stout Cake filled with Whipped Vanilla Cream + Topped with Chocolate Ganache
4" // 1 layer // serves 4
More about The Bay House Cakery - Customers are responsible for picking up their pre paid order on the date specified, orders will not be saved for next day *no exceptions*

