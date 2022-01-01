Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobbler in Castro Valley

Go
Castro Valley restaurants
Toast

Castro Valley restaurants that serve cobbler

Item pic

 

The Bay House

2723 Castro Valley Boulevard, Castro Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bella's Blackberry Cobbler$7.00
Southern Style Cobbler made with Fresh Juicy Blackberries. Served Warm with a dollop of Cold Chantilly Cream
More about The Bay House
The Bay House Cakery image

 

The Bay House Cakery - Customers are responsible for picking up their pre paid order on the date specified, orders will not be saved for next day *no exceptions*

2723 CASTRO VALLEY BLVD, Castro Valley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Peach Cobbler for 4$35.00
Southern Style Peach Cobbler to share for 4 with Fresh Chantilly Cream on the Side
More about The Bay House Cakery - Customers are responsible for picking up their pre paid order on the date specified, orders will not be saved for next day *no exceptions*

Browse other tasty dishes in Castro Valley

Cake

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Tortilla Soup

Super Burritos

Carrot Cake

Nachos

Cookies

Burritos

Map

More near Castro Valley to explore

Oakland

Avg 4.4 (128 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Pleasanton

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

San Leandro

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Hayward

Avg 4 (19 restaurants)

San Ramon

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Dublin

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Alameda

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (538 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (171 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (33 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (162 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (242 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (354 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (358 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (521 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (280 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston