Cookies in Castro Valley

Castro Valley restaurants
Castro Valley restaurants that serve cookies

Rigatoni's Castro Valley

20680 Rustic Drive, Castro Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chunk Cookie$3.00
Salted Caramel Cookie$3.00
More about Rigatoni's Castro Valley
Denica's Real Food Kitchen

2723 Castro Valley Blvd, Castro Valley

Avg 4 (894 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
One Dozen Cookies$42.00
an assortment of our favorites
Small Cookie Tray$38.00
serves 12-14
Sea Salt Milk Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.75
Milk chocolate chips and sea salt 😋
More about Denica's Real Food Kitchen
The Bay House Cakery

2723 CASTRO VALLEY BLVD, Castro Valley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salty Milk Chocolate Chip Cookie Cream Filled Malasada Donuts
Denica's Salty Milk Chocolate Chip Cookie made into a delicious Creme Filling, then topped with a cookie chunk
Cookies and Cream Malasadas
Good ol Oreo Cookies N Cream Fillin
More about The Bay House Cakery

