Cookies in Castro Valley
Castro Valley restaurants that serve cookies
Rigatoni's Castro Valley
20680 Rustic Drive, Castro Valley
|Chocolate Chunk Cookie
|$3.00
|Salted Caramel Cookie
|$3.00
Denica's Real Food Kitchen
2723 Castro Valley Blvd, Castro Valley
|One Dozen Cookies
|$42.00
an assortment of our favorites
|Small Cookie Tray
|$38.00
serves 12-14
|Sea Salt Milk Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.75
Milk chocolate chips and sea salt 😋
The Bay House Cakery
2723 CASTRO VALLEY BLVD, Castro Valley
|Salty Milk Chocolate Chip Cookie Cream Filled Malasada Donuts
Denica's Salty Milk Chocolate Chip Cookie made into a delicious Creme Filling, then topped with a cookie chunk
|Cookies and Cream Malasadas
Good ol Oreo Cookies N Cream Fillin