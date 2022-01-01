Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Castro Valley

Castro Valley restaurants
Castro Valley restaurants that serve fajitas

Don Jose's Mexican Restaurant image

 

Don Jose's Mexican Restaurant

3430 Village Dr, Castro Valley

Avg 4 (187 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sizzling Fajitas x2$28.50
A double portion of your DJ's favorite: Fajita-marinated steak, chicken, prawns, or a combo, served sizzling with onions and bell peppers. Comes with arroz, frijoles, guacamole, pico de gallo, and choice of tortillas.
Sizzling Fajitas x1$15.00
Fajita-marinated steak, chicken, prawns, or a combo, served sizzling with onions and bell peppers. Comes with arroz, frijoles, guacamole, pico de gallo, and choice of tortillas.
Fajita Spr Burrito$15.00
Flour tortilla served with marinated fajita style chicken, steak or shrimp, cheese, red and green bell peppers, arroz y frijoles. Comes with sour cream and guacamole.
More about Don Jose's Mexican Restaurant
Portales Taqueria image

 

Portales Taqueria

3153 Castro Valley Blvd, Castro Valley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajita Salad$13.00
Lettuce, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, chipotle sauce, and grilled onions, grilled peppers.
Chicken Fajitas$14.25
Steak Fajitas$14.25
More about Portales Taqueria

Browse other tasty dishes in Castro Valley

