Hot chocolate in Castro Valley
Castro Valley restaurants that serve hot chocolate
Denica's Real Food Kitchen - Castro Valley
2723 Castro Valley Blvd, Castro Valley
|Large Hot Chocolate
|$6.25
ghiradelli cocoa, milk, whipped cream
The Bay House Cakery - Customers are responsible for picking up their pre paid order on the date specified, orders will not be saved for next day *no exceptions*
2723 CASTRO VALLEY BLVD, Castro Valley
|Sharing Hot Chocolate Cream Pie
|$45.00
Layers from the Bottom
Graham Cracker Crust, Chocolate Ganache, Namelaka Chocolate Mousse, Vanilla Bean Chantilly, Chocolate Flecks and Torched Marshmallow!
|Mexican Hot Chocolate Creme Malasadas
|$0.00
Abuelitas Mexican Hot Chocolate - Dark Mexican Chocolate with a bit of Cinnamon as a Creamy Filling, then Rolled in Cinnamon Sugar
|Personal Hot Chocolate Cream Pie
|$16.00
Mini Cream Pie
Layers from the Bottom
Graham Cracker Crust, Chocolate Ganache, Namelaka Chocolate Mousse, Vanilla Bean Chantilly, Chocolate Flecks and Torched Marshmallow!