Hot chocolate in Castro Valley

Castro Valley restaurants
Castro Valley restaurants that serve hot chocolate

Item pic

 

Denica's Real Food Kitchen - Castro Valley

2723 Castro Valley Blvd, Castro Valley

Avg 4 (894 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Large Hot Chocolate$6.25
ghiradelli cocoa, milk, whipped cream
More about Denica's Real Food Kitchen - Castro Valley
Item pic

 

The Bay House Cakery - Customers are responsible for picking up their pre paid order on the date specified, orders will not be saved for next day *no exceptions*

2723 CASTRO VALLEY BLVD, Castro Valley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sharing Hot Chocolate Cream Pie$45.00
Layers from the Bottom
Graham Cracker Crust, Chocolate Ganache, Namelaka Chocolate Mousse, Vanilla Bean Chantilly, Chocolate Flecks and Torched Marshmallow!
Mexican Hot Chocolate Creme Malasadas$0.00
Abuelitas Mexican Hot Chocolate - Dark Mexican Chocolate with a bit of Cinnamon as a Creamy Filling, then Rolled in Cinnamon Sugar
Personal Hot Chocolate Cream Pie$16.00
Mini Cream Pie
Layers from the Bottom
Graham Cracker Crust, Chocolate Ganache, Namelaka Chocolate Mousse, Vanilla Bean Chantilly, Chocolate Flecks and Torched Marshmallow!
More about The Bay House Cakery - Customers are responsible for picking up their pre paid order on the date specified, orders will not be saved for next day *no exceptions*

