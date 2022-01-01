Tacos in Castro Valley

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Don Jose's Mexican Restaurant image

 

Don Jose's Mexican Restaurant

3430 Village Dr, Castro Valley

Avg 4 (187 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
K-Taco$6.00
Ground beef or shredded chicken taco, topped with lettuce, cheese, and tomato sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Fish Tacos (2)$16.00
Grilled tilapia, corn tortillas, cabbage and pico de mango-avocado salsa. Served with whole pinto beans.
COD Fish Tacos (2)$17.00
Two cod fish tacos, flour tortillas with pico de mango-avocado salsa. Served with whole pinto beans.
More about Don Jose's Mexican Restaurant
Portales Taqueria image

 

Portales Taqueria

3153 Castro Valley Blvd, Castro Valley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Un Taco Dorado$4.00
Tres Tacos de Pescado -- Fish Tacos(3)$9.75
Lettuce and chipotle sauce.
Taco Plate$11.50
More about Portales Taqueria

