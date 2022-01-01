Tacos in Castro Valley
Castro Valley restaurants that serve tacos
More about Don Jose's Mexican Restaurant
Don Jose's Mexican Restaurant
3430 Village Dr, Castro Valley
|K-Taco
|$6.00
Ground beef or shredded chicken taco, topped with lettuce, cheese, and tomato sauce. Served with rice and beans.
|Fish Tacos (2)
|$16.00
Grilled tilapia, corn tortillas, cabbage and pico de mango-avocado salsa. Served with whole pinto beans.
|COD Fish Tacos (2)
|$17.00
Two cod fish tacos, flour tortillas with pico de mango-avocado salsa. Served with whole pinto beans.