Tostadas in Castro Valley

Don Jose's Mexican Restaurant image

 

Don Jose's Mexican Restaurant

3430 Village Dr, Castro Valley

Avg 4 (187 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Super Tostada$13.00
Crisp flour tortilla shell, thin layer of frijoles, topped with lettuce, cheese, tomato, sour cream, and guacamole. Side of ranchera sauce.
Item pic

 

Denica's Real Food Kitchen

2723 Castro Valley Blvd, Castro Valley

Avg 4 (894 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vegan Tostada$17.00
soy chorizo hash, black beans, avocado, tomatoes, onion, cilantro
Chorizo Tostadas$17.00
chorizo potato hash, 2 eggs, avocado, cotija cheese, tomatoes, onion, cilantro
Portales Taqueria image

 

Portales Taqueria

3153 Castro Valley Blvd, Castro Valley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tostada de Ceviche$4.00
Tostada$4.50
Taco Tostada Plate$11.99
