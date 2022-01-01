Tostadas in Castro Valley
Castro Valley restaurants that serve tostadas
More about Don Jose's Mexican Restaurant
Don Jose's Mexican Restaurant
3430 Village Dr, Castro Valley
|Super Tostada
|$13.00
Crisp flour tortilla shell, thin layer of frijoles, topped with lettuce, cheese, tomato, sour cream, and guacamole. Side of ranchera sauce.
More about Denica's Real Food Kitchen
Denica's Real Food Kitchen
2723 Castro Valley Blvd, Castro Valley
|Vegan Tostada
|$17.00
soy chorizo hash, black beans, avocado, tomatoes, onion, cilantro
|Chorizo Tostadas
|$17.00
chorizo potato hash, 2 eggs, avocado, cotija cheese, tomatoes, onion, cilantro