Catalan Mediterranean Restaurant
Come enjoy our delicious and authentic Mediterranean cuisine in the oasis in the desert you can safely enjoy. We welcome you to our exquisite dinner experience and can't wait to serve you with your upcoming reservation.
70026 CA-111
Popular Items
Location
70026 CA-111
Rancho Mirage CA
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Uncle Chai Thailand Street Food New Location
Come in and enjoy authentic Thai food like you were in Thailand.
Desert Island Bar and Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
Please note, if you order after the 8th or 9th hole, your order will be waiting for you at the turn.
Dragon Lili Boba Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Haus Of Poké - Rancho Mirage
Come in and enjoy!