Catalan Tapas Bar

A global tapas experience featuring tapas style dishes from around the world made using fresh local ingredients whenever possible. Our 12 draft taps feature craft beer and we boast a large collection of additional beer selections in bottles and cans. Enjoy one of our over 50 wines by the glass or handcrafted cocktails in our warm and welcoming environment that is a true testament to culinary and artistic delights.
When you visit our expertly curated space your experience begins when you walk through the door. Our interior was designed and implemented by Creative Change Paints, a design company run by two women who have a lifetime of experience in Broadway and community theater and touring theater arts.
While you are enjoying our space and our offerings be sure to peruse our artwork, the majority of which was created by local Triangle artists and is for sale right off the wall!

TAPAS

4214 NW Cary Parkway • $$

Avg 4.5 (264 reviews)

Popular Items

Patatas Bravas$8.95
Crispy potatoes with spicy tomato sauce and garlic aioli
Chicken Taco$4.05
Harissa fried
Crab Cakes$12.50
Lump crab & claw meat, remoulade
Burrata Salad$9.50
Cherry tomatoes, red onion, basil, burrata cheese, balsamic glaze, EVOO
Harissa Carrots$8.10
Baby carrots with harissa sauce
Fried Brussels Sprouts$9.85
Fried brussels sprouts, gochujang sauce on the side
Salchipapa$9.15
Fried baby Yukon Golds, Spanish sausage, Catalan sauce, chimi
Indian Street Corn$8.15
Indian street corn. Masala, paneer, scallion.
Steak Taco$5.50
spiced skirt steak, chimi
Fried Brussels$9.65
Fried brussels sprouts, korean glaze
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Pet Friendly
Takeout

Location

4214 NW Cary Parkway

Cary NC

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
