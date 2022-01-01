Go
Toast

CATALINA LOUNGE

Come in and enjoy!

4202 VOLTAIRE • $

Avg 4.5 (176 reviews)

Location

4202 VOLTAIRE

SAN DIEGO CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Stella Jean's Ice Cream Point Loma

No reviews yet

We're a small-batch ice cream shop utilizing real ingredients to produce the best ice cream we possibly can!

Long Story Irish Pub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cesarina

No reviews yet

Cesarina is a grandmother, a mother, a daughter—our personification of a nurturer who feeds and cares for her community. From the meticulous attention to detail and fresh ingredients, to the warm and inviting atmosphere, this restaurant is a celebration of the power of food and family.

Don Tommy’s

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston