Catalpa Grove Tavern
Open today 7:00 AM - 1:00 AM
352 Reviews
$
7935 State Route 17
Toulon, IL 61483
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 1:00 am
Location
7935 State Route 17, Toulon IL 61483
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Timeout Pub & Grub
Come on in and enjoy!
Cerno's Bar & Grill
Come in and enjoy!
The Old Bank Coffee & Tea
Tasty & premium drinks in a convenient drive-thru.
Molly's Pizzeria
Come in and enjoy!