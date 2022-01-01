Go
Toast

Catalyst

Come in and enjoy!

619 se 6th street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Side of Ranch$0.50
Homemade ranch sauce for dipping
YEM Salad$8.00
Arugula, spinach, feta, tomato, onion, roasted red peppers, kalamata olives & banana peppers with choice of dressing on the side.
Classico - 10''$10.00
Our take on a classic cheese pizza with tomato sauce, mozzarella, grated parmesan, roasted garlic olive oil & fresh basil. Add extra toppings if you'd like.
The Catalyst - 10''$12.00
Roasted garlic, tomato sauce, pepperoni, salami, house italian sausage, fresh mozzarella & topped with fresh basil, then drizzled with balsamic reduction.
Classico - 14''$17.00
A traditional cheese pizza with tomato sauce, mozzarella, grated parmesan, roasted garlic olive oil & fresh basil. Add extra toppings if you'd like.
Build Your Own Calzone$10.00
Our pizza dough stuffed with herbed ricotta, roasted garlic sauce, mozzarella & your choice of any 3 fillings, then topped with melted provolone & fresh basil; served with a side of pizza sauce.
The Catalyst - 14''$20.00
Roasted garlic, tomato sauce, pepperoni, salami, house italian sausage, fresh mozzarella & topped with fresh basil, then drizzled with balsamic reduction.
Build A Pie - 10''$12.00
Start with any sauce & our mozzarella blend, then choose any 3 toppings.
Cheesy Garlic Bread$9.50
Roasted garlic, loads of mozzarella, provolone, parmesan, fresh basil & served with a side of pizza sauce for dipping.
Build A Pie - 14''$20.00
Start with any sauce & our mozzarella blend, then choose any 3 toppings.
See full menu

Location

619 se 6th street

Grants Pass OR

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Partake - Wine Shop

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ma Mosa's

No reviews yet

We serve up local, natural, organic, or non-GMO always! If our local farmers have it, we go there first, otherwise we source your food with as much detail and love as we give to prepare it. Ma Mosa’s is a from-scratch kitchen, providing the bounty from our valley with food you can feel good about eating.

Climate City Brewing Co

No reviews yet

Taste the Climate

Joe's Sports Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston