Catalyst Pizza Co.

Come grab a slice at the only NY style pizza place in Grants Pass!

PIZZA

Avg 3 (1 reviews)

Popular Items

Side Ranch$0.50
HOUSE MADE RANCH
1 SLICE Pepperoni$4.00
TOMATO SAUCE + MOZZARELLA + PEPPERONI + BASIL
Stuffed Meatballs$13.00
3 SAUSAGE & BEEF MEAT BALLS STUFFED W/ CAPICOLA , PEPPERONI & PROVOLONE + GARLIC KNOTS + VODKA SAUCE
4 CHEESE
TOMATO SAUCE + OUR BLEND OF MOZZARELLA , FRESH
MOZZARELLA, PARMESAN, ASIAGO, FRESH BASIL AND OLIVE
OIL
REPRISE
HOUSE VODKA SAUCE + BACON + PROSCIUTTO + ONION + SPINACH + HOT HONEY+ RICOTTA + BASIL + MOZZARELLA
Catalyst
Garlic Cheese Bread$13.00
GARLIC SAUCE + MOZZARELLA + PROVOLONE + PARMESANO REGGIANO + MARINARA
The Loving Cup
TOMATO SAUCE + CUP AND CHAR PEPPERONI + HOT HONEY + MOZZARELLA + PROVOLONE
YEM'S Ceasar$9.00
ROMAINE + SHAVED PARMESAN + ASIAGO + ROASTED PEPPERS + CROUTONS + CEASAR DRESSING + ARTICHOKE HEARTS
Garlic Knots$8.00
8 KNOTS + GARLIC BUTTER + PARMESAN + BASIL + MARINARA
Location

1863 NW Washington Blvd

Grants Pass OR

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
