Catch 35

Curbside Pickup Directions: Park at 35 W. Wacker drive in front of the Leo Burnett building and restaurant. Call 312-346-3500 when you arrive and your order will be brought out to you.

35 W Wacker Dr

Popular Items

Stuffed Shrimp & Shortrib$38.00
3 crab stuffed shrimp, 4oz shortrib, portabella mushrooms, demi glace, tartar
Mixed Grill$40.00
Salmon - shrimp - 4 oz grilled lobster tail - beurre blanc
Tuna Poke$23.00
Tuna - jasmine rice OR mixed lettuce - seaweed - avocado - edamame - radish - cucumber - carrots - sriracha aioli
Cup of Bisque$7.00
Seafood Cobb$25.00
Scallops - crab - shrimp - avocado - heirloom tomatoes - blue cheese - hearts of palm - lemon dill dressing
Tail & Filet$46.00
4 oz lobster tail - 4 oz filet mignon - portabella mushrooms - demi glace
Crispy Seafood Platter$28.00
Gulf shrimp & East coast haddock, cocktail sauce, tartar sauce, coleslaw and French fries
Caesar Salad$12.00
Romaine - sun-dried tomato parmesan crouton - Caesar dressing
Cup Gumbo$7.00
House Salad$12.00
Butter lettuce- artichoke hearts- heirloom tomatoes- carrot- red onion- balsamic dijon vinaigrette
Location

35 W Wacker Dr

Chicago IL

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Jaleo - Chicago

Imagined through the creative lens of Chef José Andrés and his team, Jaleo brings alive the spirit and flavors of Spain by showcasing the rich regional diversity of Spanish cuisine.
Celebrating the traditional as well as the cutting-edge, Jaleo offers a taste of Spain in a festive, stylish, and casual atmosphere.

Lil' Babareeba

Golden Image account

Meli Cafe on Grand

Come in and enjoy!

Siena Tavern

Local Italian restaurant, bistro and tavern serving brunch, lunch, and dinner with a modern twist located in Chicago's River North neighborhood. Co-owned by Chef Fabio Viviani, serving all Neapolitan pizza pies and pastas are made in-house, from scratch for quality and taste. Our Pizza menu is available on our site. An upscale space including bar, lounge, private cellar and boasts thorough wine and cocktail menu. Also an array of gluten-free menu options to choose from.

