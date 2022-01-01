Go
Toast

Catch Restaurant & Bar

Come in and enjoy!

2401 Atlantic Ave

No reviews yet

Location

2401 Atlantic Ave

Longport NJ

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hot Bagels & More

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy our one-of-a-kind bagels and spreads!

TacocaT - Margate

No reviews yet

Unique, freshly prepared, mix & match Cali-Mex, tacos. Buy any 3 tacos and get a side on us!
Fatcat burritos, burrito bowls and quesadillas!!!

Greens and Grains- Margate

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Water Dog

No reviews yet

Water Dog Smoked Fish & Meats, Poke, Bagels, and delicious hot & cold sandwiches. "The Dog" is your one-stop shop for all things delicious!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston