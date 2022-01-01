Go
Catch 19

What does it mean to be together? For moons upon moons generations have interacted and grown into a unified force. Human interaction has been something that we don’t quite give enough thought to. We take it for granted during our busy lives. At Catch 19, social togetherness is our foundation. Unique experiences leave a long lasting impression. Great food, atmosphere and hospitality are key ingredients for social interaction.
Visuals are everything. Whether it’s watching the game on the big screen or enjoying the creatively stunning artwork throughout Catch 19. Let’s experience life together. Make memories that you won’t forget. We’ll help you create long lasting experiences whether its experiencing our delicious meals or enjoying a beautiful private party.
Together we can achieve great things. Next time you are on Broad Street, look for Number 19. Just promise us you’re ready to experience something unique….together.

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

19 Broad Street • $$

Avg 4.3 (1602 reviews)

Popular Items

Steak Tips$20.00
Blackened, served with potato and Sriracha aioli
Full of LIfe Salad$15.00
Mixed greens, quinoa, craisins, blueberries, roasted almonds, sunflower seeds, cherry tomatoes, mint, feta cheese, fresh lemon juice, and EVOO
Chilean Sea Bass$42.00
Miso glaze, sticky rice, blood orange drizzle, & wilted greens
Pappardelle Bolognese$27.00
Veal, Pork, & Beef, Roasted Tomato, finished with an Herb Ricotta
10oz Fillet$45.00
10 oz filet
King Crab & Jumbo Lump Crab Cake$23.00
with Beurre Blanc, sun-dried tomato, and arugula
Angry Pasta$31.00
Shrimp & lobster, served over linguini and tossed in our signature "sinister sauce"
Mussels$17.00
fingerling potato, fennel, celery, tomato, and Manhattan Clam broth
Brussels$11.00
Mashed Potatoes$11.00
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

19 Broad Street

Red Bank NJ

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
