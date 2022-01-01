Go
Catch 22

Catch 22 is a premier southern seafood market and restaurant. We didn't invent seafood...we just perfected it!

7623 South Osborne Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Whole Fried Snapper$24.00
1 whole snapper deep fried, served with a Thai chili and Lemon butter sauce. This entree comes with Garlic mashed potatoes and lemon butter grilled Asparagus.
Hush Puppies (4)$5.00
Shrimp & Grits Bowl$22.00
All grits dishes come with our Signature New Orleans style Cajun sauce, tomatoes, and scallions.
Korean Style Deep Fried Brussel Sprouts$7.00
Flash-fried until crispy tossed in a Korean sweet chili sauce
Homemade Crab Stuffed Spring Rolls$12.00
(2) housemade crab filled spring rolls served with Sweet & Spicy Mambo dipping sauce.
Catfish Nuggets$12.00
Jerk Lamb Lollipops$15.00
(3) Jerk Lamb Lollipops with our Signature Balsamic Drizzle
Whole Jerk Wings$14.00
Whole jerk wings (4) with green chile sauce and peppers.
$10 Fish Sandwich$10.00
1 piece of whiting served with lettuce ,tomato and pickles. sides are hushpuppies and coleslaw.
Fried Whiting Platter (3)$19.00
3 pieces of whiting fish served with hushpuppies and coleslaw
Location

7623 South Osborne Road

Rosaryville MD

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
