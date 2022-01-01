Go
Catello’s

Come on in and enjoy!

SMOKED SALMON • CHEESE

103 E State St • $$

Avg 4.6 (227 reviews)

Popular Items

Lasagna Bolognese$16.00
TIRAMISU$6.80
Fettuccine$14.00
Gnocchi$14.00
Lasagna Salsiccia$16.00
Caprese$8.00
Caesar Salad$5.00
Cannoli$6.80
Ravioli al Pomodoro$15.00
Ravioli ai Funghi$16.00
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

103 E State St

Pendleton IN

SundayClosed
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
