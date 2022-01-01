Catering By EAT
Catering By EAT!
Our Director of Catering, Amanda Masseau, can custom create the perfect experience for ANY occasion. From simple box lunches, back yard barbecues, to special engagements like retirement parties, and weddings we got you covered! We can offer a simple food drop off, or we can execute full event staffing from 50 to 5000. Personalized and suited for your EXACT needs! It is true! Either offsite or for large parties, let us be your primary catering provider!
326 E. Broad St
326 E. Broad St
Richmond VA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
