Serving Breakfast and Lunch in the heart of Salem, Indiana on the historic Salem Square.

34 Public Square

Loaded Club$10.00
Turkey, ham, Applewood bacon, swiss cheese, cheddar cheese, mayo, LTO on 3 slices of butter toasted whole grain bread. Served with house fried potato chips.
Grilled Chicken Ciabatta$11.00
Grilled chicken breast, herb feta cheese spread, marinated artichoke hearts, LTO on butter toasted Ciabatta bread. Served with house fried potato chips.
"Raquel's" House Salad
Crispy Romaine topped with lettuce, cucumber, carrot, tomato, Cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon and house garlic croutons.
Salem IN

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
El Maguey - Salem

Come in and enjoy the finest and freshest Southwestern, Tex-Mex and Mexican dishes!
We are family owned and operated. Our goal is to be not only your go to place for a great meal but a great experience as well! Muchas Gracias!

H&R Bakery

El Caminos - Salem

MEXICAN RESTAURANT

First Miracle Winery

