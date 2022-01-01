Haole’s HPL - 20750 young ave
Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Location
20750 young ave, Bend OR 97703
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Big O Bagels Redmond - 816 Southwest 17th Street
No Reviews
816 Southwest 17th Street Redmond, OR 97756
View restaurant
Junction Roastery & Social Club
No Reviews
708 Southwest Deschutes Avenue Redmond, OR 97756
View restaurant
The Backyard Brick Oven Pizza and Sports Pub
No Reviews
63130 Lancaster St. Bend, OR 97701
View restaurant