Catfish

Country-chic Cajun kitchen serving up traditional bayou bites, craft beer & spirits.

1433 Bedford Ave • $$

Avg 4.2 (1061 reviews)

Popular Items

Cornbread$7.00
w/ a vanilla cinnamon honey butter
Crab Cakes$12.00
breaded & pan fried with trinity vegetables & served with remoulade
Blackened Catfish Po'boy$15.00
baguette, lettuce, tomato & remoulade
Shrimp 'n' Grits$15.00
blackened shrimp, crumbled bacon, garlic cheese grits & scallions
NO UTENSILS
No Utensils
Catfish Fillet$9.00
fillet only
Fried Catfish Po'boy$15.00
baguette, lettuce, tomato & remoulade
Baked Mac 'n' Cheese$8.00
bechamel sauce, gruyere cheese, cheddar cheese, scallions & crushed kettle chips
Fried Shrimp Po'boy$15.00
baguette, lettuce, tomato & remoulade
Cajun Waffle Fries$6.00
w/ Comeback Sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Trendy
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1433 Bedford Ave

Brooklyn NY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
