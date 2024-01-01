Scallops in Cathedral City
68718 E PALM CANYON SUITE 103, Cathedral City
|Hot Scallops
|$26.95
Stir-fried with bell pepper, carrot, mushroom, bamboo slice, baby corn, and snow peas cooked Szechwan style.
|Fire Scallops
|$26.95
Tempura scallops, chili sauce, mushrooms, carrots, pineapple, snow peas, bell pepper, and onions.
|Hot Scallops and Shrimp
|$26.95
Sauteed scallops and shrimp with onion, celery, bell pepper, mushroom, carrots, and tomato with basil leaves and our special house sauce.