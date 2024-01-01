Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Cathedral City

Cathedral City restaurants
Cathedral City restaurants that serve scallops

Desert Thai Authentic Thai Cuisine - 68718 E PALM CANYON SUITE 103

68718 E PALM CANYON SUITE 103, Cathedral City

TakeoutDelivery
Hot Scallops$26.95
Stir-fried with bell pepper, carrot, mushroom, bamboo slice, baby corn, and snow peas cooked Szechwan style.
Fire Scallops$26.95
Tempura scallops, chili sauce, mushrooms, carrots, pineapple, snow peas, bell pepper, and onions.
Hot Scallops and Shrimp$26.95
Sauteed scallops and shrimp with onion, celery, bell pepper, mushroom, carrots, and tomato with basil leaves and our special house sauce.
Otori Japanese Cuisine - 68100 Ramon Rd STE A1

68100 Ramon Rd STE A1, Cathedral City

TakeoutDelivery
Scallop Cut Roll$8.99
Giant Scallop Sushi (2pcs)$9.99
Giant Scallop (HOTATEGAI) Sushi (2pcs)
Spicy Scallop Cut Roll$9.99
