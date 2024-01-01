Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp salad in Cathedral City

Cathedral City restaurants
Toast

Cathedral City restaurants that serve shrimp salad

Desert Thai Authentic Thai Cuisine - 68718 E PALM CANYON SUITE 103

68718 E PALM CANYON SUITE 103, Cathedral City

Desert Thai Shrimp Salad$18.00
Tossed with grilled shrimp minced lettuce, red onion cilantro, green onion and tomato, lime juice and sweet and sour Thai dressing.
Papaya Salad Shrimp$17.00
Strip greed papaya with minced lettuce green bean tomato, garlic, ground peanut, with sweet and sour dressing
More about Desert Thai Authentic Thai Cuisine - 68718 E PALM CANYON SUITE 103
Otori Japanese Cuisine - 68100 Ramon Rd STE A1

68100 Ramon Rd STE A1, Cathedral City

Shrimp & Crab Salad$17.95
More about Otori Japanese Cuisine - 68100 Ramon Rd STE A1

