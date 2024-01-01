Shrimp salad in Cathedral City
Desert Thai Authentic Thai Cuisine - 68718 E PALM CANYON SUITE 103
68718 E PALM CANYON SUITE 103, Cathedral City
|Desert Thai Shrimp Salad
|$18.00
Tossed with grilled shrimp minced lettuce, red onion cilantro, green onion and tomato, lime juice and sweet and sour Thai dressing.
|Papaya Salad Shrimp
|$17.00
Strip greed papaya with minced lettuce green bean tomato, garlic, ground peanut, with sweet and sour dressing