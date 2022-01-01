Go
Catherine Rooney's

We named Catherine Rooney’s after our mothers, Catherine McCoy and Gerry Rooney- Hudecheck; two wonderful Irish women who never had a bad word to say and who went out of their way to make visitors to their homes feel special and welcome.
We carry on the spirit of these two women at Catherine Rooney’s. So relax, enjoy the atmosphere, Irish craic, great food, drinks & entertainment.

1616 Delaware Ave • $$

Avg 3 (68 reviews)

Popular Items

Bavarian Pretzel$12.00
Gigantic bavarian style soft pretzel, side IPA mustard, Beer Cheese & Sweet Goat Cheese Cream
Chicken Tenders and Fries$11.00
Side Honey Mustard or Coke-a-Cola BBQ.
SP Guinness Stew$15.00
Tender beef tips & hearty vegetables slowly simmered in a rich Guinness gravy. Served with roll & butter.
zExtra Sauce Large$0.75
SP Shepherd's Pie$15.00
blend of ground lamb & beef, pearl onions, carrots, peas, corn & fresh herbs topped with garlic mashed potato, cheddar jack cheese & scallions
Traditional Wings$14.00
Traditional Bone-In Wings. Celery and carrots, blue cheese or ranch.
McReuben$13.00
Shaved corned beef, braised sauerkraut, Swiss, 1000 island, grilled rye. Comes with choice of side and pickle. Served with kettle chips & pickle.
BYO American Burger$14.00
Your choice of Certified Angus Beef, House Made Turkey or Black Bean Veggie Burger. Comes with choice of side and pickle.
SP Corned Beef & Cabbage$18.00
with red skin potatoes, parsley cream sauce, roll & butter
Boneless Wings
Boneless Wings. Celery and carrots, blue cheese or ranch.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1616 Delaware Ave

Wilmington DE

Sunday5:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday5:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday5:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday5:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday5:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday5:00 am - 2:59 am
