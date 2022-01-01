Catonsville restaurants you'll love

Go
Catonsville restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Catonsville

Catonsville's top cuisines

Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Caterers
Scroll right

Must-try Catonsville restaurants

SugarBakers Cakes image

 

SugarBakers Cakes

752 Frederick Rd., Catonsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pretty in Pink
Cake is extra tall, iced in light pink German Buttercream finished with a white drip, white chocolate shavings and a pink sugar sprinkle.
Buche de Noel$54.00
Our traditional Yule Log - delicate sponge cake rolled around your choice of Double Chocolate or Amaretto Raspberry covered in chocolate fudge "bark" and decorated with holly, berries and meringue mushrooms. Serves 10-12 people.
Amaretto Raspberry Cake
SugarBakers "signature" flavor. Almond cake filled with a layer of amaretto buttercream and European Raspberry preserves, covered in french buttercream.
More about SugarBakers Cakes
Atwater's image

 

Atwater's

815 Frederick Road, Catonsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Avocado Toast$7.30
goat cheese, sliced avocado, dukkah (contains nuts), olive oil, kosher salt & pepper on seven grain and flax
Latte
double espresso & steamed milk
Grilled Ham and Cheddar Biscuit$6.95
North Country ham, Atwater's homemade strawberry jam, and Grafton cheddar on a buttermilk cheddar biscuit
More about Atwater's
Scittino's Italian Marketplace image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Scittino's Italian Marketplace

1701 Edmondson Ave, Catonsville

Avg 4.6 (1311 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mozzarella Sticks$6.99
6 Mozzerlle sticks with marinara sauce
Buffalo Wings$13.49
10 Wings
Cheesesteak$19.50
6/12 oz. Shaved N.Y. Strip on a Maranto's Italian sub roll. Choice of cheese and toppings.
More about Scittino's Italian Marketplace
Atlantic Food & Spirits image

 

Atlantic Food & Spirits

unk, Catonsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
More about Atlantic Food & Spirits
Grilled Cheese & Co image

 

Grilled Cheese & Co

500 Edmondson Avenue, Catonsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Grilled Cheese & Co
Restaurant banner

 

Loafers - Catonsville

6518 Baltimore National Pike, Catonsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Loafers - Catonsville
Map

More near Catonsville to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

Ellicott City

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Hanover

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Elkridge

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Randallstown

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Annapolis Junction

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston