Catonsville restaurants you'll love

SugarBakers Cakes
752 Frederick Rd., Catonsville
|Pretty in Pink
Cake is extra tall, iced in light pink German Buttercream finished with a white drip, white chocolate shavings and a pink sugar sprinkle.
|Buche de Noel
|$54.00
Our traditional Yule Log - delicate sponge cake rolled around your choice of Double Chocolate or Amaretto Raspberry covered in chocolate fudge "bark" and decorated with holly, berries and meringue mushrooms. Serves 10-12 people.
|Amaretto Raspberry Cake
SugarBakers "signature" flavor. Almond cake filled with a layer of amaretto buttercream and European Raspberry preserves, covered in french buttercream.
Atwater's
815 Frederick Road, Catonsville
|Avocado Toast
|$7.30
goat cheese, sliced avocado, dukkah (contains nuts), olive oil, kosher salt & pepper on seven grain and flax
|Latte
double espresso & steamed milk
|Grilled Ham and Cheddar Biscuit
|$6.95
North Country ham, Atwater's homemade strawberry jam, and Grafton cheddar on a buttermilk cheddar biscuit
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Scittino's Italian Marketplace
1701 Edmondson Ave, Catonsville
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$6.99
6 Mozzerlle sticks with marinara sauce
|Buffalo Wings
|$13.49
10 Wings
|Cheesesteak
|$19.50
6/12 oz. Shaved N.Y. Strip on a Maranto's Italian sub roll. Choice of cheese and toppings.
Atlantic Food & Spirits
unk, Catonsville
Grilled Cheese & Co
500 Edmondson Avenue, Catonsville
Loafers - Catonsville
6518 Baltimore National Pike, Catonsville