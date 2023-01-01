Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo wings in Catonsville

Go
Catonsville restaurants
Toast

Catonsville restaurants that serve buffalo wings

Main pic

 

4 House Pit Beef - 821 Frederick Road

821 Frederick Road, Catonsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Wings$12.00
More about 4 House Pit Beef - 821 Frederick Road
Buffalo Wings image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Scittino's Italian Marketplace

1701 Edmondson Ave, Catonsville

Avg 4.6 (1311 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Wings$13.49
10 Wings
More about Scittino's Italian Marketplace

Browse other tasty dishes in Catonsville

Cheesecake

Chicken Noodles

Cookies

Grilled Chicken

Key Lime Pies

Chicken Salad

Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Mousse

Map

More near Catonsville to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (415 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.1 (42 restaurants)

Ellicott City

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Elkridge

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Hanover

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Randallstown

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Annapolis Junction

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (415 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (793 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1052 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (285 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (440 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (292 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (588 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston