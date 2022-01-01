Cake in Catonsville
Catonsville restaurants that serve cake
More about SugarBakers Cakes
SugarBakers Cakes
23 Mellor Ave, Catonsville
|Neopolitan Cake
Layers of devil's food, strawberry and yellow cake filled with German buttercream. Iced with chocolate, pink and white buttercream.
|Strawberry Smith Island Cake
Nine layers of light pink strawberry cake filled and iced with a light cream cheese icing.
|Country Carrot Cake
A dense moist combination of carrots, walnuts, pineapples, and spice, with our cream cheese icing, finished with toasted coconut and walnuts.
More about Atwater's
Atwater's
815 Frederick Road, Catonsville
|Mini Carrot Cake
|$15.00
|Mini Chocolate Cake
|$15.00
Chocolate cake with chocolate buttercream, decorated with chocolate chips
|Slice of Carrot Cake
|$4.95
More about Scittino's Italian Marketplace
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Scittino's Italian Marketplace
1701 Edmondson Ave, Catonsville
|Crab Cake Platter (1 or 2)
House recipe lump crab cake (broiled or fried) served with fries and coleslaw
|Crab Cake
|$23.98
Maryland lump crab cakes with choice of toppings
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$14.99
Homemade Maryland Lump crab cake with your choice of toppings and bread options