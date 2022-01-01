Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Catonsville

Go
Catonsville restaurants
Toast

Catonsville restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

 

SugarBakers Cakes

23 Mellor Ave, Catonsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Neopolitan Cake
Layers of devil's food, strawberry and yellow cake filled with German buttercream. Iced with chocolate, pink and white buttercream.
Strawberry Smith Island Cake
Nine layers of light pink strawberry cake filled and iced with a light cream cheese icing.
Country Carrot Cake
A dense moist combination of carrots, walnuts, pineapples, and spice, with our cream cheese icing, finished with toasted coconut and walnuts.
More about SugarBakers Cakes
Item pic

 

Atwater's

815 Frederick Road, Catonsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mini Carrot Cake$15.00
Mini Chocolate Cake$15.00
Chocolate cake with chocolate buttercream, decorated with chocolate chips
Slice of Carrot Cake$4.95
More about Atwater's
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Scittino's Italian Marketplace

1701 Edmondson Ave, Catonsville

Avg 4.6 (1311 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake Platter (1 or 2)
House recipe lump crab cake (broiled or fried) served with fries and coleslaw
Crab Cake$23.98
Maryland lump crab cakes with choice of toppings
Crab Cake Sandwich$14.99
Homemade Maryland Lump crab cake with your choice of toppings and bread options
More about Scittino's Italian Marketplace

Browse other tasty dishes in Catonsville

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Salad

Reuben

Pies

Chicken Sandwiches

Cannolis

Chocolate Mousse

Chocolate Mousse Cake

Map

More near Catonsville to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (337 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.1 (33 restaurants)

Ellicott City

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Hanover

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Elkridge

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Randallstown

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Annapolis Junction

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (337 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (853 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (217 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (322 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (186 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (507 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston