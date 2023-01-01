Cheeseburgers in Catonsville
Catonsville restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
Doozy's Diner
10 Mellor Avenue Suite 1, Catonsville
|Green Chile Cheeseburger
|$12.00
Bacon, cheddar, shredduce, green Hatch chile (mild/medium spice), crispy onions
Scittino's Italian Marketplace
1701 Edmondson Ave, Catonsville
|Cheeseburger with French Fries
|$7.99
|Cheeseburger
|$8.99
1/3 lb. Top Round patty (freshly ground in-house) with your choice of cheese and toppings
|Cheeseburger Sub
|$22.00
1/3 lb. Top Round (ground in-house), cooked to order with toppings and cheese of your choice, served on a Maranto's Italian sub roll.