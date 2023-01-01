Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheeseburgers in Catonsville

Catonsville restaurants
Catonsville restaurants that serve cheeseburgers

Doozy's Diner

10 Mellor Avenue Suite 1, Catonsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Green Chile Cheeseburger$12.00
Bacon, cheddar, shredduce, green Hatch chile (mild/medium spice), crispy onions
More about Doozy's Diner
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Scittino's Italian Marketplace

1701 Edmondson Ave, Catonsville

Avg 4.6 (1311 reviews)
Takeout
Cheeseburger with French Fries$7.99
Cheeseburger$8.99
1/3 lb. Top Round patty (freshly ground in-house) with your choice of cheese and toppings
Cheeseburger Sub$22.00
1/3 lb. Top Round (ground in-house), cooked to order with toppings and cheese of your choice, served on a Maranto's Italian sub roll.
More about Scittino's Italian Marketplace

