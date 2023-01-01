Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken noodles in Catonsville

Go
Catonsville restaurants
Toast

Catonsville restaurants that serve chicken noodles

Atwater's image

 

Atwater's - Catonsville

815 Frederick Road, Catonsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Noodle Soup$0.00
Contains dairy, gluten, seafood and pork
More about Atwater's - Catonsville
Scittino's Italian Marketplace image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Scittino's Italian Marketplace

1701 Edmondson Ave, Catonsville

Avg 4.6 (1311 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Noodle$5.99
More about Scittino's Italian Marketplace

Browse other tasty dishes in Catonsville

Cake

Ham Sandwiches

Chocolate Mousse Cake

Chocolate Cake

Pumpkin Pies

Carrot Cake

Cupcakes

Cheesecake

Map

More near Catonsville to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (405 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.1 (41 restaurants)

Ellicott City

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Hanover

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Elkridge

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Randallstown

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Annapolis Junction

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (405 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (756 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1030 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (280 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (415 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (223 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (276 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (593 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston