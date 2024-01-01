Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken parmesan in Catonsville

Catonsville restaurants
Toast

Catonsville restaurants that serve chicken parmesan

Consumer pic

 

Double T Diner - Catonsville

6300 Baltimore National Pike, Catonsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Parmigiana Sub$14.99
More about Double T Diner - Catonsville
Scittino's Italian Marketplace image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Scittino's Italian Marketplace

1701 Edmondson Ave, Catonsville

Avg 4.6 (1311 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Parmigiana$10.99
Seasoned, breaded all-while meat chicken topped with house marinara, Italian spices, provolone/mozzarella cheese (choice of cheese) served on a Maranto's Italian Sub roll.
Chicken Parmigiana with Spaghetti$15.00
Breaded chicken breast layered on Spaghetti w/ Scittino's House Marinara sprinkled with Italian spices and parmesan cheese.
More about Scittino's Italian Marketplace

