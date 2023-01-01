Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad sandwiches in Catonsville

Catonsville restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches

Doozy's Diner

10 Mellor Avenue Suite 1, Catonsville

Takeout
Chicken Salad Wrap$10.00
Shredded chicken, sweet peppers, red onion, dried cranberries, creamy basil balsamic dressing, in a flour tortilla wrap.
More about Doozy's Diner
Atwater's - Catonsville

815 Frederick Road, Catonsville

TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Sandwich$0.00
free range chicken, golden raisins, granny smith apples, cranberry, basil mayonnaise, lettuce on our 7 grain & flax
Chicken Salad Sandwich Catonsville$0.00
free range chicken, golden raisins, granny smith apples, cranberry, basil mayonnaise, lettuce on 7-grain & flax
More about Atwater's - Catonsville

