Chicken salad sandwiches in Catonsville

Doozy's Diner
10 Mellor Avenue Suite 1, Catonsville
|Chicken Salad Wrap
|$10.00
Shredded chicken, sweet peppers, red onion, dried cranberries, creamy basil balsamic dressing, in a flour tortilla wrap.
Atwater's - Catonsville
815 Frederick Road, Catonsville
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$0.00
free range chicken, golden raisins, granny smith apples, cranberry, basil mayonnaise, lettuce on our 7 grain & flax
