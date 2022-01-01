Chocolate cake in Catonsville
Catonsville restaurants that serve chocolate cake
More about SugarBakers Cakes
SugarBakers Cakes
23 Mellor Ave, Catonsville
|Triple Chocolate Cake
Cake is extra tall, iced in chocolate buttercream draped with dark chocolate ganache and a chocolate candy garnish like the photo.
|Chocolate Oblivion Cake
Thin layer of chocolate cake topped with a deep disk of chocolate mousse flavored with Bailey's Irish Cream, covered in a chocolate ganache glaze.
|Chocolate Mousse Cake
Devils food cake layered with chocolate mousse, iced in American buttercream.
More about Atwater's
Atwater's
815 Frederick Road, Catonsville
|Mini Chocolate Cake
|$15.00
Chocolate cake with chocolate buttercream, decorated with chocolate chips