Chocolate cake in Catonsville

Catonsville restaurants
Toast

Catonsville restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Item pic

 

SugarBakers Cakes

23 Mellor Ave, Catonsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Triple Chocolate Cake
Cake is extra tall, iced in chocolate buttercream draped with dark chocolate ganache and a chocolate candy garnish like the photo.
Chocolate Oblivion Cake
Thin layer of chocolate cake topped with a deep disk of chocolate mousse flavored with Bailey's Irish Cream, covered in a chocolate ganache glaze.
Chocolate Mousse Cake
Devils food cake layered with chocolate mousse, iced in American buttercream.
More about SugarBakers Cakes
Atwater's image

 

Atwater's

815 Frederick Road, Catonsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mini Chocolate Cake$15.00
Chocolate cake with chocolate buttercream, decorated with chocolate chips
More about Atwater's
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Scittino's Italian Marketplace

1701 Edmondson Ave, Catonsville

Avg 4.6 (1311 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Mousse Cake$4.75
Fluffy chocolate mousse in between two soft chocolate cakes, topped off with more mousse and finished off with a chocolate drizzle.
More about Scittino's Italian Marketplace

