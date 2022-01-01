Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp salad in Catonsville

Go
Catonsville restaurants
Toast

Catonsville restaurants that serve shrimp salad

Consumer pic

 

Doozy's Diner

10 Mellor Avenue Suite 1, Catonsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Salad$14.00
More about Doozy's Diner
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Scittino's Italian Marketplace

1701 Edmondson Ave, Catonsville

Avg 4.6 (1311 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Salad Sandwich$12.99
Scittino's Homemade shrimp salad with choice of toppings and bread options
Shrimp Salad$24.00
Homemade Shrimp Salad with choice of toppings
More about Scittino's Italian Marketplace

Browse other tasty dishes in Catonsville

Tuna Salad

Chocolate Mousse Cake

Chocolate Cake

Grilled Chicken

Ham Sandwiches

Pies

Chicken Salad

Cake

Map

More near Catonsville to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (380 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.1 (41 restaurants)

Ellicott City

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Hanover

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Elkridge

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Randallstown

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Annapolis Junction

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (380 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (727 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1004 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (392 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (217 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (266 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (575 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston