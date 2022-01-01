Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Shrimp salad in
Catonsville
/
Catonsville
/
Shrimp Salad
Catonsville restaurants that serve shrimp salad
Doozy's Diner
10 Mellor Avenue Suite 1, Catonsville
No reviews yet
Shrimp Salad
$14.00
More about Doozy's Diner
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Scittino's Italian Marketplace
1701 Edmondson Ave, Catonsville
Avg 4.6
(1311 reviews)
Shrimp Salad Sandwich
$12.99
Scittino's Homemade shrimp salad with choice of toppings and bread options
Shrimp Salad
$24.00
Homemade Shrimp Salad with choice of toppings
More about Scittino's Italian Marketplace
