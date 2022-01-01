Go
Cat's Pajamas Bistro- Scottsdale

Cat’s Pajamas Bistro
A classic Americana Bistro: Our cuisine is an inventive mix of French, Italian, American and Latin cuisines. There is a balance of formality and intimacy while keeping the American style of easy hospitality.
Our craft cocktails are an homage to classic cocktails that have defined America since the first craft cocktail was invented in the US in 1850.

10315-10323 N Scottsdale Rd.

Popular Items

Chef Petit Salad$8.00
Sweet Potato Fries$6.00
Cat's Bistro Burger$18.00
Location

Scottsdale AZ

Sunday12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
