VooDoo Hut

Delivering uncompromised quality, and in your face freshness! We aspire to WOW every guest, every time!

511 Bradford Ave

Popular Items

12" Cauliflower Neapolitan Margherita$12.99
Keto Certified Cauliflower Crust, with Neapolitan Sauce (San Marzano Tomatoes, oil, basil, and sea salt)and Fresh Water Buffalo Mozzarella topped with olive oil and Basil. You won't know you are eating healthy!
12" Cauliflower NY Style$12.99
Keto Certified Cauliflower Crust, with NY Style Pizza Sauce, shredded mozzarella, and your choice of toppings. You won't know you are eating healthy!
Brisket Tacos$6.99
Smoked Brisket with Cilantro and Onions with a BBQ Aioli on Corn Tortillas
Crawfish Mac n Cheese Balls$7.99
Macaroni and Cheese Balls loaded with Crawfish Tails, Andouille Sausage, and Jalapenos served with Scratch Remoulade
Chicken Strips$10.99
Hand Battered strips of chicken breast fried with Scratch Toast, Scratch White Cream Gravy, and served over a bed of Scratch Hand Cut Fries
Dry Rubbed Wings (8)$10.99
Marinated Jumbo Wings, tossed in our Scratch Dry Rub served fried, grilled or battered, with a Side of Scratch Ranch or Bleu Cheese
Reuben$13.99
Scratch Brined Brisket for 10 Days! Corned Beef or Triple Smoked Pastrami, Scratch Kraut, Scratch Russian, and Swiss cheese, on Scratch Made Rye Bread with Scratch Hand Cut Kettle Chips.
20" New York Style$15.99
Authentic Hand Tossed NY Style Thin Crust Pizza
Jenni's Cubano$12.99
Roasted mojo pork, Black Forest Ham, Swiss cheese, 'Damn Dill Pickles', mustard on a Scratch Loaf.
Shrimp Basket$12.99
Hand battered butterflied shrimp, over Scratch Hand Cut Fries, Scratch Hush Puppies, served with Scratch Cocktail and Scratch Tartar.
511 Bradford Ave

Kemah TX

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 4:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 4:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 4:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 4:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 4:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 am
