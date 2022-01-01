Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Catskill

Catskill restaurants
Catskill restaurants that serve chicken salad

J&J Smokehouse BBQ image

BBQ

J & J Smokehouse BBQ

550 Main St, Catskill

Avg 4.7 (102 reviews)
Takeout
BBQ Chicken Salad Wrap$14.00
More about J & J Smokehouse BBQ
Pomodoro's image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Pomodoro's - Catskill

90 Catskill Commons, Catskill

Avg 3.5 (59 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$13.99
Crispy chicken tossed in our mild buffalo sauce with chopped celery over our tossed salad.
Grilled Chicken Salad$14.99
Fresh tender slices of grilled chicken and sliced ripe olives over our famous tossed salad.
More about Pomodoro's - Catskill

