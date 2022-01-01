Chicken sandwiches in Catskill
Catskill restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
BBQ
J&J Smokehouse BBQ
550 Main St, Catskill
|Jerk Chicken Sandwich
|$11.99
Marinaded in house made jerk seasoning, lightly smoked served with a bit of jerk glaze on brioche, with 1 side and pickles.
|Smoked Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$11.99
House smoked pulled Chicken Sandwich ona brioche Roll w/ one side and pickles
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Pomodoro's
90 Catskill Commons, Catskill
|BBQ Jack Chicken Sandwich
|$14.99
Grilled chicken breast topped with pepper jack cheese, smoked bacon, BBQ sauce, onion rings lettuce & tomato served on an artisan roll
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$14.99
Breaded chicken breast in our famous wing sauce with bleu cheese, lettuce, tomato & celery on the side.