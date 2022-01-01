Chicken wraps in Catskill
Catskill restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about Pomodoro's
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Pomodoro's
90 Catskill Commons, Catskill
|Chicken & Roasted Red Wrap
|$14.99
Grilled chicken, roasted-red peppers, provolone cheese & pesto mayo.
|Chicken Parm Wrap
|$14.99
A combination of chicken, mozzarella cheese and spaghetti wrapped up with a touch of sauce in a garlic herb wrap
|Italian Chicken Delight Wrap
|$14.99
Grilled chicken breast topped with roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella cheese, lettuce, and a balsamic reduction.