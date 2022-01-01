Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Catskill

Catskill restaurants
Catskill restaurants that serve chicken wraps

J&J Smokehouse BBQ image

BBQ

J&J Smokehouse BBQ

550 Main St, Catskill

Avg 4.7 (102 reviews)
Takeout
Pulled Chicken Wrap$14.00
Pomodoro's image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Pomodoro's

90 Catskill Commons, Catskill

Avg 3.5 (59 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken & Roasted Red Wrap$14.99
Grilled chicken, roasted-red peppers, provolone cheese & pesto mayo.
Chicken Parm Wrap$14.99
A combination of chicken, mozzarella cheese and spaghetti wrapped up with a touch of sauce in a garlic herb wrap
Italian Chicken Delight Wrap$14.99
Grilled chicken breast topped with roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella cheese, lettuce, and a balsamic reduction.
