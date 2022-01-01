Go
Cattle Dog Cafe & Other Goods

Vintage Horse Trailer converted into a mobile coffee trailer. We serve the finest coffee & beverages from Cafe Moto. It’s our passion to create. Thank you for supporting our small business & making our dreams come true

632 Main Street

Popular Items

Strawberry Rose lemonade$5.50
Vanilla Rosemary Latte$5.00
Bagels
Cinnamon Coconut Latte$4.50
avocado toast$6.00
Classic Mocha$4.50
Caramel Macchiato$5.00
Location

632 Main Street

Ramona CA

Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 am
Neighborhood Map

