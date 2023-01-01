Cattlemens - Rancho Cordova - 09 Rancho
Open today 4:00 PM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Location
12409 Folsom Blvd, Rancho Cordova CA 95670
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Out Of Bounds Brewing - Folsom - 13407 Folsom Blvd
4.2 • 1,381
13407 Folsom Blvd Folsom, CA 95630
View restaurant
23 Beach Hut Deli - 23 Gold River
No Reviews
2095 Golden Centre Ln Gold River, CA 95670
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Rancho Cordova
Firehouse Crawfish - Rancho Cordova - Zinfandel
4.3 • 2,200
2878 Zinfandel Dr Rancho Cordova, CA 95670
View restaurant