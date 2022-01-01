Parlor City Pub and Eatery - Cedar Rapids

The Jelinek Family is proud to serve up great food, cold drinks and live music at Parlor City Pub & Eatery! This is an enjoyable place to grab breakfast on the weekends, a salad or sandwich for lunch, or relax with friends for dinner and drinks. We are located in the heart of the New Bohemia District, a certified Cultural & Entertainment District, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Stop in today and enjoy the outdoor patio, craft beer selection and historical Cedar Rapids memorabilia this locally owned restaurant has to offer.

