1202 3rd St SE Suite 102

Popular Items

3 Tacos (Mix & Match)$12.50
House Margarita Kit for 2: Lunazul Blanco Tequila, Lime Juice, Triple Sec, Agave
Chips and Salsa (pick three)$6.00
Taco Party Pack$45.00
12 tortillas, your choice of two proteins, a mix of our favorite toppings & rice and beans!
Side of Rice$4.00
Topped with garlic oil, scallions, and cotija cheese.
Churros and Chocolate$7.50
Chips and Guac$8.75
Pollo Coloradito Enchiladas$14.50
Rolled enchiladas with verde chicken, black bean purée, & chihuahua cheese, topped with squash mole coloradito, pickled peppers, avocado, crema, & cilantro.
2 Tacos w/ small Rice & Beans (Mix & Match)$12.50
Side of Beans$4.00
Topped with garlic oil, scallions, and cotija cheese.
Location

1202 3rd St SE Suite 102

Cedar Rapids IA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
