Go
Toast

Causeway Restaurant & Bar

Currently offering takeout food, beer and wine.

65 Causeway Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Carne asada fries$17.00
Overnight braised short rib over house fries, queso, crema pico and jalapeño.
Add: guacamole $4
Side Fries$5.00
Causeway 3 way$16.00
6-hour smoked beef, Mayo, Virginia BBQ American cheese. Served on butter toasted onion roll.
Breakfast Sandwich$13.00
Basic breakfast sandwich. Fried egg on a ciabatta, American cheese with choice of ham, bacon or sausage
Causeway Double Burger$17.00
1/4 pound of short rib and brisket twin patties, lettuce, tomato, smoked bacon jam and liquid gold cheese. Served on a potato roll.
Smoked Wings$14.00
4-Hour smoked wings. Choice of Buffalo, Virgina BBQ, Honey Buffalo, Sweet Chili. Served with Blue cheese nd pickled carrots
Maple Bourbon Steak Tips$24.00
Overnight marinated beef. Served with garlic Parmesan fries and toasted broccoli.
Buffalo Ranch$16.00
Ranch fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, pickles and mozzarella cheese. Served on a onion roll.
Chopped Salad$12.00
Romaine, cucumber, heirloom tomato’s, shishito peppers, sliced green olives, oxcata cheese, balsamic vinaigrette.
Add chicken $5 Add steak $6 Add short rib $8
See full menu

Location

65 Causeway Street

Boston MA

Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

City Winery At The Greenway

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Boloco

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

FLORINA Pizzeria & Paninoteca

No reviews yet

Tell only your best friends!

Mother Juice- Boston Public Market new

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston